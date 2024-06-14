Divided By Party, United By Narmada: MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Backs CM Mohan Yadav's 'Jal Abhiyan'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari has extended support to CM Mohan Yadav's Narmada conservation campaign as a'responsible opposition.'

Patwari said on Friday that the opposition party will support the state government's water conservation and cleanliness drive for the Narmada' campaign.

This campaign launched by the Madhya Pradesh government is gaining traction amongst the people, as CM Mohan Yadav is leading this initiative aggressively on the ground.

MP Congress Jitu Patwari extended his party's full support to the 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' campaign launched by the state government. The Congress stalwart said that a collective effort is required for this campaign, involving the local community and voluntary organisations. "Being a responsible opposition, MP Congress is fully prepared to support the government in any such campaign, because I personally believe that our small steps together can bring about a big change," said Patwari, talking to IANS.

On the other hand, Patwari warned that if this campaign does not have the support and help of the general public and only government factions work, it will not be able to achieve its true purpose.

What is Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan?

The campaign named 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' was launched by the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on June 5. This campaign emphasises on conservation and cleaning of major water bodies, rivers and ponds along with increasing the green cover of the state.

The campaign is said to be concluded on June 16.