Indore: Sarafa Chaupati To Become Smaller, Only Old Shops To Operate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of shops in Sarafa Chaat Chaupati will be reduced. Only shops which have been there since ancient times will be allowed in Sarafa. After the report of the committee formed for fire safety and the demand of gold and silver traders, the Municipal Corporation is preparing a proposal in this regard. It is expected that the recommendations of the report will also be approved in the upcoming Mayor-in-Council (MiC) meeting.

A year ago, Indore silver-gold-jewellery traders had demanded the removal of Sarafa Chaat Chaupati. Association president Anil Raka had said that basic business of Sarafa is getting affected due to Chaat-Chaupati. Also, there is a risk of fire due to the use of gas cylinders on a large scale. After explosion in the firecracker factory in Harda, Sarafa traders raised their voice in this regard.

After this, the Municipal Corporation formed a committee and took stock of Sarafa Chaupati regarding fire safety. It was revealed that in case of disaster, there will be problem for fire brigade and ambulance to go through narrow lanes. In such case of fire, gold and silver worth billions of rupees will also be affected in narrow lanes and market.

Chaupati should be given the old look, demands traders

Sarafa Vyapari Association had demanded that around 300 shops have been opened in the current Chaupati. Whereas in old times, there were 50 to 60 shops which were traditional shops and are there since decades. Earlier, sweet dishes were brought to Chaupati after being made at home. In such a situation, neither gas cylinders were used nor fire. But now the shopkeepers began using gas cylinders and other such things which could cause any mishaps in the market.

Avinash Shastri of Sarafa Vyapari Association said, 'We do not have any problem with the old form of Chaupati. There is necessity for better firefighting system. We have also shifted the artisans to PNG, so changes are necessary in Chaat Chaupati as well.'

Proposal to be kept in MiC meet

According to information, the corporation has prepared a proposal that the original 60 to 70 sweet shops that were set up on Chaupati since decades will be kept. So that in case of an accident, there is space for fire brigade or ambulance to pass and for the crowd to exit. This will be implemented after approval from the MiC.

MAYOR SPEAK

We will take necessary action after MiC meeting. Purpose for service lane will be fulfilled and no one could encroach the road near Meghdoot Chaupati. Also, Sarafa Chaupati's decision will be taken after MiC meeting. ----Pushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor