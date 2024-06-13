 Spurious Liquor Case: Wanted Criminal With Rs 10k Bounty Held In MP District
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 11:08 PM IST
Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): After being on the run for three years, a wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 10,000 involved in the Spurious liquor tragedy was arrested by the local police on Thursday.

SDOP Narendra Solanki said that the accused, Hansraj Prasad Yadav, has been evading police since the toxic liquor tragedy incident on July 21, 2021, that claimed 6 lives in Malhargarh tehsil.

Ghanshyam Bawari, Shyamlal Meghwal, Ramprasad Gayri, Manohar Bagri, Tilaksingh Jatav, and another were killed due to poisoned alcohol consumption on July 24, 2021, in Khankhrai and neighbouring villages.

During the investigation police revealed that Mahipal Singh of Khankhrai and his associates Pintu Singh, and Gajendra Singh had sold illicit liquor, lacking proper labels and seals, from their grocery shop, leading to the tragic fatalities. Subsequently, a case was registered against them under various sections of the IPC and the Excise Act.

Furthermore, it was discovered that the accused had received assistance from Hansraj, of Indore, in producing the illegal brew. Despite efforts to locate Hansraj, he remained elusive until now.

Pipaliya TI Neeraj Sarwan confirmed the arrest of the prime suspect from Indore. Following this, the accused was promptly brought and produced before the court, which sent him to jail.

