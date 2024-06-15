Bhopal: Decision On DGP Only After Centre’s Consent, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A decision will be taken on the director general of police (DGP) only after the Centre’s nod. After Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has carried out some changes in his secretariat, it is believed that he will take a decision on the DGP. Present DGP Sudhir Saxena is set to retire in November. The state government is mulling over shifting Saxena to another department and on giving charge to another officer in his place.

Read Also Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP To Honor All BJP Union Ministers At State Headquarters In The Capital

The government is considering the names of DG (EOW) Ajay Sharma and DG (Jails) G P Singh for appointment of in-charge DGP. Yadav can take a decision on one of the two names only after holding talks with the party’s central leadership. As the leaders were busy discussing election results and oath-taking ceremony, Yadav could not speak to the party’s central leadership about the administrative reshuffle during his recent trip to Delhi. Yadav plans to visit Delhi again.

A decision on administrative reshuffle will be taken only after his trip to the national capital. According to sources, Yadav has begun to take feedback on both officers. Yadav wants to take a decision on the chief secretary and the DGP only with the consent of the Central Government. He may also put up his choice before the Centre. According to sources, the Centre will have the final say on changing the DGP and on the appointment of in-charge DGP.