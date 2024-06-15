Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP To Honor All BJP Union Ministers At State Headquarters In The Capital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All six Union ministers from Madhya Pradesh will be visiting the BJP headquarters in Bhopal on Sunday. The state BJP unit will welcome and congratulate them for being appointed to PM Narendra Modi's new cabinet.

Bhagwan Das Sabnani, the general secretary of Madhya Pradesh BJP and MLA from Bhopal, informed IANS that the state party has planned a function at the headquarters to honor the ministers. Sabnani also mentioned that Khajuraho MP and state unit chief, VD Sharma, requested all six Union ministers to attend the ceremony, and they agreed.

In PM Modi's new cabinet, five Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh have been inducted as Union ministers. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who won from Vidisha, has been appointed as the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and will also head the Ministry of Rural Development.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who won his fifth Lok Sabha election from Guna, has been given the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Development of the North-East Region. Eight-time BJP MP Virendra Kumar Khatik, who won from Tikamgarh, has been assigned the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

New Additions

Additionally, two newly elected Lok Sabha MPs—Durga Das Uikey (Betul) and Savitri Thakur (Dhar)—along with Rajya Sabha member L. Murugan, have been appointed as Ministers of State (MoS). BJP secured all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.