MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 'Kshipra Teertha Parikrama' In Ujjain, Pledges To Conserve All Rivers (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Kshipra Teertha Parikrama' at Ramghat on the banks of river Kshipra on Saturday. Several high-profile dignitaries also attended the event.

The Kshipra Teertha Parikrama began on June 15 from the banks of river Kshipra at Ramghat and will conclude on June 16 at Ramghat with a programme organised on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

CM Yadav performed worship, rituals, and an aarti of the Shipra River and also worshipped the flag. He initiated the Shipra Pilgrimage by pledging the public and the people of the state to the 'Jal abhishek' campaign dedicated to the conservation, promotion, and revival of the rivers and water structures of Madhya Pradesh.

At the inauguration ceremony of the Shipra Pilgrimage, various dignitaries including Member of Parliament Anil Firozia, MLA Shri Anil Jain Kaluheda, MLA Satish Malviya, Municipal Corporation President Kalavati Yadav and many more police and government officials from the state were present.

Route of the pilgrimage

On Saturday, the pilgrimage started from Ramghat, proceeding to Nursim ghat, Anandeshwar Temple, Jagdish Temple, Gau Ghat, Jantar-Mantar, Varuneshwar Mahadev Temple (Sheetal Guest House) to Indore Road CHL Hospital, Prashant Dham Temple, Gurukul (Triveni), Navgrah Shani Temple, where lunch and rest will take place. Afterward, the journey will continue to Gothda, Sinkadari, Daudkandi, Chandmukh, Chintaman, Mangrola Fanta, Lalpul, Bhukhi Mata Temple to Guru Nanak Ghat, and then to Datt Akhada for an overnight stay.

On Sunday, June 16, after bathing at the ghat, the journey will proceed to Ranjit Hanuman, Kalbhairav, Siddhnath, Angareshwar, Kamed, Mangalnath, Sandipani Ashram, Ram Temple, Gadkalika, Bhartrihari Caves, Rinmukteshwar, Valmiki Dham Chakratirth, Danigate, Dhabaroad, Gopal Temple, Patni Bazaar, Gudri Chouraha, Mahakal Temple, Bada Ganesh Temple, Harsiddhi, and will return to Ramghat where the pilgrimage will conclude.