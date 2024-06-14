Bhopal: Old Mantralaya To Get A Makeover @ Rs 100 Cr, PWD To Present Renovation Proposal Before CS Soon

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a proposal of Rs 100 crores to renovate the old Mantralaya building. The fourth and fifth floors of the building were damaged in a massive fire a few months ago.

After the makeover, the old Mantralaya building (Vallabh Bhawan 1) will be equipped with modern facilities akin to Vallabh Bhawan II and Vallabh Bhawan III. People aware of the development said that initially, the PWD had prepared the renovation proposal for around Rs 120 crores, but when it went to the finance department, the amount was cut down to Rs 100 crores. Now, the proposal will be tabled before the Chief Secretary for final approval and sanction.

A senior officer of PWD told Free Press that after the overhaul, the wiring, fire safety measures, doors, windows, water sprinklers, and other facilities of the renovated Mantralaya building will be akin to the new buildings of the Mantralaya. The old Mantralaya building will undergo a total overhaul as except for the basic concrete structure, everything else will undergo a thorough makeover, the official said.

During the fire at the old Vallabh Bhawan building, the firefighters had a tough time fetching water from the new Mantralaya building as the old building lacked the water hydrant facility. The PWD now plans to install a water tank with a capacity of around 50,000 liters on the roof of the old Mantralaya building.

The wiring system will be upgraded to endure the load of multiple air conditioners. The fire in the Old Mantralaya is suspected to have been caused by sparking in the wires due to a heavy electricity load. The wirings in the old Mantralaya building do not have the capacity to bear the load of multiple air conditioners (ACs).

Moreover, a fire alert system will be fixed in all the chambers of the old Mantralaya so that in case of even a minute fire, the employees are alerted and timely action is taken to control the blaze.

Engineer in Chief (ENC) of the Public Works Department, RK Mehra, told Free Press that the old Mantralaya building will be renovated with a whopping sum of Rs 100 crores and a proposal has been prepared in this regard. It will be put forth to the Chief Secretary and then before the Cabinet for approval. Upon getting clearance, the renovation will begin.

HIGHLIGHTS

