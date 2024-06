Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bagmugaliya, MP Nagar Zone 1, BJP Office & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 15 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Aravind Vihar, Bagmugaliya, Amrapali, Laharpur and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am 12:00 Noon



Area: Star Homes Tapping and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm



Area: Naveen Nagar, Ekta Puri, Kailash Nagar, Durga Nagar nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon



Area: Palasi Village, Badwai Village, Elexer Green and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: MP Nagar Zone 1, Jyoti Complex nearest area.

Time: 07:00 Am to 09:00 Am



Area: E2, E3, E4, BJP Office, Arjun Fitness Club and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 12:00 Noon



Area: Krishna Mandir, Meera Mandir and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 01:00 Pm



Area: Machhali Nagar, Chanchal Chouraha, Vishnu Bhawan, Sewa Sadan, Sehore Naka, Om Nagar, Halalpura Bus Stand, Nai Basti, Meerpur and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.