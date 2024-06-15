Madhya Pradesh: Dispute Between Leaders Of RSS, BJP May Have Impact On State Politics

Representational Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A senior functionary of the RSS Indresh Kumar has taken the BJP to task after the organisation's head Mohan Bhagwat recently criticised the ruling party. In Jaipur, Kumar said that as people became arrogant because of devotion to Lord Ram, they had to be satisfied with only 241 seats.

After Bhagwat's statement, the remark of Kumar indicated that the dispute between the BJP and the RSS continued. The wrangling between them is all set to have an impact on state politics.

In the state, the RSS is the pillar on which the structure of the BJP counts on. So, this bitterness may damage the ruling party on the ground. The RSS played an important role in assembly and Lok Sabha elections. BJP's state president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma were associated with the RSS before joining the ruling party.

The organisation helped the BJP in the elections. The statements of the national leaders of the RSS may create a rift between the ruling party and its parent organisation. The state government takes many important decisions on the suggestions of the RSS. It plays a key role in the state administration.

As far as the RSS's relationship with the government goes, it will work on the instructions from the centre. If the RSS has taken a decision to stay away from interfering in the Central Government's functioning, they may keep their hands off many activities of the government in Madhya Pradesh.

The RSS controls many activities related to higher education and cultural departments. Several office-bearers of the RSS are posted to the CMís Secretariat for coordination. If the RSS decides to keep away from the government's functioning, its interference in the stateís working will come to an end.

It may politically damage the BJP. RSS's anger may weaken the ruling party in many areas. According to an RSS functionary, the meetings of the organisation have begun. Coordination meeting will also be held soon, he said, adding that whatever the decision the organisation takes will be followed.