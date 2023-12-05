MP: Speeding Bus Kills Biker Near Shivna Bridge In Mandsaur

Representational Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man was killed as a speeding passenger bus collided with his bike near Shivna bridge in Mandsaur district.

The victim, identified as Babulal Patidar, was fatally struck by the bus on Saturday afternoon near the Mhow-Neemuch highway in the vicinity of Shivna bridge.

Eyewitnesses at the scene promptly informed the authorities, leading to the intervention of the city police station. The police arrived, and the body of the deceased was taken to the district hospital.

Initial reports suggest that Babulal Patidar was en route to Mandsaur when the accident occurred.

Kotwali police filed a case against the bus driver. The accident has stirred emotions in the local community, highlighting the need for increased vigilance and adherence to traffic regulations to prevent such heart-wrenching incidents in the future.

Man killed in road accident in Agar

A 32-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Kanad road on Monday night. The victim was identified as Mrigesh Sharma, hailing from Adarsh Colony, Shajapur Hall Muqam Housing Board Colony, Agar.

The accident happened around 10 pm on Monday when an Eicher vehicle, en route from Agar to Kanad, collided with Mrigesh's bike near Parsukhedi junction on Kanad road.

Mrigesh, employed in the loan department of a private bank in Agar, lost his life in the unfortunate collision.

The grieved mother of the deceased, the only member of Mrigesh's family, upon receiving the devastating news, arrived at the hospital. A post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday morning at the district hospital.

With no one else in the family except the mother, social workers, including Manglesh Parmar, Guddu Thakur, and others, stepped forward to perform the last rites at Muktidham in Agar. The emotional ceremony took place in the presence of the grieving mother.

Kotwali police seized the Eicher vehicle involved in the accident and registered a case against the driver.