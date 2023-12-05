Bhopal's Research Scholar Vikramaditya To Represent India At England's Economic History Conference

Vikramaditya Awasthi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the non-stop spree of Madhya Pradesh' citizens bringing laurels to the country, another name has been added in the field of 'intellects.' A lad from the state capital Bhopal, Vikramaditya Awasthi is going to represent India in England on behalf of Hyderabad University.

In fact, Vikramaditya is a research scholar at Hyderabad University. In 2024, he is going to present his research paper on specific economic affairs that took place in Indian history as his paper got selected for paper presentation at the conference by Economic History Society.

Awasthi's research paper is titled as 'Failure of rupee devaluation of September 1931 to reflect as an expansionary influence on Indian economy'.

Also, the conference is part of a three-day annual conference, organised by the EHS at Northumbria University, Newcastle, England next year between April 5 to April 7, 2024.

Representatives of 150 universities from many countries will represent research papers at the conference.

What is Economic History Society?

Established in 1926 at the London School of Economics, the Economic History Society (EHS) is a learned society dedicated to advancing economic history education and research both domestically in the United Kingdom and internationally.

The society acts as a pressure group to sway government policy in the interests of economic affairs and history, along with other societies and professional organizations with related goals.