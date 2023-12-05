MP: 900m-long Rail Bridge On Narmada To Be Ready In 10 Months In Mhow

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The work of converting Mhow-Sanawad metre gauge rail section, the last section of Ratlam-Fatehabad-Indore-Mhow-Khandwa broad gauge project, into a broad gauge line has now started at the ground level.

Separate tenders are being made for laying broad gauge lines on the new route between Mhow-Sanawad. In this series, the work of a 900-metre-long broad gauge bridge on Narmada River in Mortakka is going on at a fast pace. At the same time, the old bridge of the Holkar period is also being dismantled.

The new bridge will stand on 16 pillars, erection of which has started. The maximum height of the pillar will be up to 35 metres.

Railway's expert Nagesh Namjoshi said that the work of this bridge is likely to be completed by September 2024. The work is going on fast. However, the construction work is being hampered due to repeated release of water from Omkareshwar Dam.

After lifting the model code of conduct, tender for Barwaha-Balwara section will be issued. Where the present Omkareshwar Road station is located, a new station will be constructed after dismantling it. An underpass will be built below the railway gate built here. This will provide relief from the traffic jam here.

Mhow-Sanawad project is being completed by issuing separate tenders. As per the new alignment of Mhow-Sanawad broad gauge line, the trek will be diverted from Patalpani.

As many as 21 small and big tunnels will be built in this 71 km long railway section. Due to being a hilly area, 36 major bridges, 76 minor bridges, 12 under bridges and over bridges will be built.

As soon as the Mhow-Sanawad project is completed, trains will operate from Mhow station towards Khandwa and Indore. Direct connectivity will start with states like Maharashtra, Telangana etc. Trains will be available from here for all four directions.

At present only 8 to 9 long-distance trains operate from Mhow station. After the completion of the project, at least 80 trains will start operating from here. More than 60 trains running from Indore will also operate from Mhow.

Indore station will remain just a running station. The utility of Mhow railway station of Ratlam division will increase significantly in the coming years.