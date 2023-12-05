Indore: 'Eye Vision Problems Can Cost Artists Their Careers,' Says Ophthalmologist Dr Amit Solanki | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Can there be anything more terrifying for an artist than the thought of losing their sight? For them, it is their source of income and the main way they draw inspiration from the world around them.

Warning the present day artists on caring for their eyes by simple exercise, better nutrition and precautionary measures, ophthalmologist Dr Amit Solanki addressed a gathering of artists at a private art gallery on Tuesday.

Quoting how various famous artists had struggled with vision problems, Dr Solanki said, “Claude Monet, French painter and founder of impressionist painting, had developed a cataract problem in around 1912.” Monet’s work was noted for its vibrant colours, but, over time, the cataract problem began to worsen.

Claude Monet, French painter and his painting. |

“A cataract is a clouding of the lens of the eye, which is typically clear. For people who have cataracts, seeing through cloudy lenses is like looking through a frosty or fogged-up window,” Dr Solanki explained. He added that though cataracts cannot be entirely prevented, adequate intake of vitamins A, C, and E may protect against the risk of cataracts.

“Basic eye care in extreme weather can delay eye-problems and help your vision,” Dr Solanki said.

Surrounding light essential in Winter

To keep the eyes healthy, it is important to take care of proper lighting. There is less sunlight in winter anyway, hence there should be good lighting while working at home or office. Less light causes pressure on the eyes and increases stress.