MP: Special Weekly Train From Mysuru To Ajmer Via Ratlam

Representative Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): To accommodate surge in passenger traffic during the summer season, Indian Railways has announced a long-route weekly special train between Mysuru and Ajmer.

The train will have stoppages at Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Chittorgarh.

Read Also MP: Govt Doctor Suspended After Video Of Misconduct Goes Viral

The special train, numbered 06281, will depart from Mysuru every Saturday from April 13 to May 18 at 10 am, embarking on its journey to Ajmer. En-route, it will make scheduled stops at various stations, including Ratlam at 9.05 pm (Sunday), Mandsaur at 10.20 pm (Sunday), Neemuch at 11.05 pm (Sunday), and Chittaurgarh at 12.30 am (Monday), ultimately reaching Ajmer at 4 am on Monday.

Conversely, train number 06282 will operate from Ajmer to Mysuru, departing every Tuesday from April 16 to May 21 at 8.10 pm. This train will follow a similar route, making stops at Chittorgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, and Ratlam before reaching Mysuru at 4.40 pm on Thursday.

The train's route encompasses crucial stations such as Mandya, KSR Bengaluru, Tumkur, Arsikere, Chikkajajur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, Belagavi, Hubli, Dharwad, Miraj, Sangli, Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, and the aforementioned Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Chittaurgarh railway stations. Comprising two second AC coaches, three third AC coaches, 12 sleeper coaches, and one general coach, the train is equipped to cater to a diverse range of passengers.

This special service is expected to provide a much-needed respite to travelers during the busy summer months, facilitating seamless journeys between Mysuru and Ajmer and promoting enhanced connectivity across the region.