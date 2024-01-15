MP: Sonkatch Tehsildar Loses Cool During Electricity Tower Protest, Calls Farmers 'Ande Se Nikla Hua Chooza'; Video Viral |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The behaviour of administrators in Madhya Pradesh has once again come under fire after a video of a woman tehsildar talking rudely to the farmers and calling them ‘Ande se nikla hua chooza’ (chick hatched from the egg) came to fore from Dewas district on Monday.

The video is said to have been shot on Thursday, when the farmers of Kumariya Rao village of Sonkatch tehsil were protesting against the installation of an electricity tower in the area and tehsildar Anjali Gupta went to talk to them.

At the end of the viral video, the tehsildar can also be seen trying to snatch the phone from the man recording the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Do shabd padh liye angrezi mein...'

It is being said that one of the farmers termed her responsible for the problem after which, the tehsildar lost her cool. In the video, she can be heard shouting, “They are chicks, not yet hatched from the egg and already talking big. They are talking about dying and killing. How did you say that I am responsible? Am I from MPPTCL (Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited)? I am a tehsildar. Whose project is it? It is the government's project. Who has chosen the government? You have chosen it, I haven’t.”

The tehsildar went on to say, “Just learned two words in English and started saying ‘I am responsible’, while people around her were trying to calm her down.

Shajapur collector was removed for asking drivers' 'Aukat'

It is noteworthy that recently, in a similar incident, then collector of Shajapur Kishore Kanyal had asked the truck drivers protesting over the new Hit and Run Law about their ‘aukat’ (status), after which he was removed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.