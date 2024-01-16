MP: Sonkatch Tehsildar Attached To District HQ After Her Video Calling Farmers 'Chooza' Goes Viral

Anjali Gupta |

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas district administration attached Dr Anjali Gupta, the Sonkatch tehsildar, to the district headquarters on Tuesday after a video of her talking rudely to protesting farmers and calling them ‘Ande se nikla hua chooza’ (chick hatched from the egg) went viral on social media.

The decision was made by Collector Rishabh Gupta on the instructions of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

According to the official order signed by the district collector, Dr Gupta has been attached to the Dewas district election office, while Lakhanlal Sonaniya, naib tehsildar of Pipalrawan, has been given the additional responsibility of Sonkatchh tehsildar until further notice.

Although the incident occurred on Thursday, it only came to light on Monday when the video went viral.

The video was reportedly recorded on Thursday during a protest by farmers from Kumariya Rao village in Sonkatch tehsil against the installation of an electricity tower in the area.

Tehsildar tried to snatch phone

In the video, Dr Gupta can also be seen trying to grab the phone from the person recording, while shouting at the farmers.

It is believed that one of the farmers accused her of being responsible for the problem, which angered Dr Gupta. She can be heard saying, "They are talking big even before they have hatched from their eggs. They are talking about dying and killing. How can you blame me? Am I from the MPPTCL? I am a tehsildar. Whose project is it? It is the government's project. And who chose the government? You did, not me."

Despite attempts to calm her down, Dr Gupta continued to shout, "Just learned two words in English and started saying 'I am responsible'."

CM Yadav took cognisance of viral video

The video caught the attention of CM Yadav around 9:30 pm on Monday night, who instructed that officers should use polite and courteous language when dealing with the public. He also emphasised that good governance is the core principle of the government. As per his instructions, the tehsildar has been attached to the district headquarters.