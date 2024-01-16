MP Govt Employee Who Sought Sexual Favours From Female Candidates Paraded & Arrested By Crime Branch (WATCH)

Gwalior Crime Branch Arrests Officer for Alleged Misconduct |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Crime Branch apprehended Sanjeev Kumar, an employee at Madhya Pradesh Seed Corporation, on Monday for allegedly demanding sexual favors from female candidates. The cops arrested him in Bhopal and brought him to Gwalior on Tuesday morning.

The video shows officers parading him to the Crime Branch office in Gwalior as the accused tried to hide his face from the media.

He will be presented in court today.

Sanjeev Kumar, a government employee, is facing charges under Section 354A of the IPC and was initially arrested on January 10 following a complaint from a student who had secured a position through an interview process conducted by the Seed Development Corporation.

#Watch | MP Seed Corporation Employee Sanjeev Kumar, Who Demanded 'Night' From Female Candidates In Exchange Of Jobs, Paraded & Arrested By Crime Branch In #Gwalior#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/cR3yDPg0GZ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 16, 2024

Accused sent 'indecent' WhatsApp messages to girls

Earlier too, Kumar was accused in a harassment case and was released after a notice was issued by the Crime Branch under Section 354A (sexual harassment). However, fresh allegations surfaced, claiming that Sanjeev Kumar had sent explicit messages via WhatsApp to three students who were selected in the interview, demanding sexual favors in return for job placements. is facing charges under Section 354A of IPC and was initially arrested on January 10 following a complaint from a student who had secured a position through an interview process conducted by the Seed Development Corporation.

The Gwalior Crime Branch is set to present Sanjeev Kumar in court on Tuesday. Legal proceedings will include a request for remand, and additional charges may be filed against the accused.

In response to the allegations, the Managing Director of Seed Corporation issued a show cause notice under Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Rules 1965 to Sanjeev Kumar Tantuvay, the accused officer. The notice requires a response within three days, emphasising the seriousness of the accusations involving demands for sexual favours from female students in exchange for job opportunities.