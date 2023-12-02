MP Shocker: Angry Over Fight, Man Sets Live-In Partner On Fire

Man Sets Wife On Fire, Kills Father-In-Law With Stone & Later Dies By Suicide In Hamirpur |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man poured kerosene oil on her live-in partner and set her afire after a fight in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district. The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Ravi.

Sardarpur police have registered a case against the accused, who is currently at large.

According to information, the couple had been in a live-in relationship since last two months. Accused Ravi, a resident of Bhilkhedi village, had a heated argument with his partner on Thursday evening. Furious, Ravi threw kerosene on his partner and set her ablaze.

Hearing the girl's scream, landlord Virendra Jain went to check. On seeing the girl in fire, he informed the ambulance and rushed her to the government hospital. She was later referred to Dhar district hospital.

With severe burns covering 80 to 90 percent of her body, doctors advised shifting her to Indore. The family, arranging for their transportation, took the girl to another hospital in Indore.

The family filed a case against Ravi at Sardarpur police station, accusing him of a deadly attack. The victim's uncle narrated that Ravi had not only physically assaulted the girl but also ignited a fire using a matchstick and a grass ball. The police have sealed the house where the incident occurred and informed Indore FSL officials for further investigation. Sardarpur police are actively searching for the accused as legal proceedings progress.