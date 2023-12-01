MP: Miraculous Escape For 70-Year-Old Man After Train Passes Over Him In Guna; Spine-Chilling Video Surfaces

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A spine-chilling incident was caught on camera at Guna railway station, where a 70-year-old man was seen lying between the rail tracks as a freight train passed over him. The elderly man had a miraculous escape as his courage ditched his death.

The video is doing rounds on social media and has left many baffled and amazed at the man's incredible luck and daring.

Though the incident was reported on Thursday afternoon, a video of the entire incident has come to light, showing an elderly man lying down on the train. It may be that he tried to attempt suicide, but he could change his mind at the last moment.

In the video, some men from the railway administration and passengers present on the platform call for him not to move. After passing the train, surprisingly, the elderly man can be seen coming out alive and well.

As the old man survived, the video of him went viral on social media. There is a sense of surprise among everyone that the old man was able to escape death.

After the goods train passed, the police scolded the old man and drove him away from the spot.

People who know the person claim that the old man lives near the station. There is no one in his family. Troubled by loneliness, he had come to the station to commit suicide.

He kept his head and legs down at an angle. He was lying straight in the middle of the track, so his life was saved.