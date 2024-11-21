 MP Shocker: 16-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Girl Raped; Severe Stomach Ache Reveals She Was Full-Time Pregnant
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Shocker: 16-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Girl Raped; Severe Stomach Ache Reveals She Was Full-Time Pregnant

MP Shocker: 16-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Girl Raped; Severe Stomach Ache Reveals She Was Full-Time Pregnant

The doctors, during the examination, discovered that the girl was pregnant and due for delivery any time soon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped and impregnated in Madhya Pradesh's Alot.​

According to reports, the young girl began experiencing severe stomach pain, prompting her family to take her to the hospital. The doctors, during the examination, discovered that the girl was pregnant and due for delivery any time soon.

Read Also
MP: Child Marriage Stopped Amid Police Intervention In Ujjain
article-image

In the wake of this distressing event, the victim's mother filed a complaint against the unknown perpetrator, prompting local police to initiate an investigation.

According to the victim’s mother, the horrific incident occurred on February 9, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
'Virat Kohli Is Trying To Play In Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar's Massive Claim As Champions Trophy 2025 Remains In Limbo; Video
'Virat Kohli Is Trying To Play In Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar's Massive Claim As Champions Trophy 2025 Remains In Limbo; Video
RSMSSB CET 2024 Answer Key Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here
RSMSSB CET 2024 Answer Key Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here
Viral: Snake Enters Train's Engine In Bihar, Loco Pilot & Assistant Jump Off In Fear
Viral: Snake Enters Train's Engine In Bihar, Loco Pilot & Assistant Jump Off In Fear
CIEL HR Services Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹335 Crore IPO
CIEL HR Services Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹335 Crore IPO

At that time, she and her husband were engaged in fieldwork, leaving their mentally challenged daughter alone at home. The accused allegedly took advantage of this situation to gain entry and assaulted the girl.

Due to her mental challenges, the victim was unable to articulate her experience until recently, only complaining of severe labour pains, her family went to seek medical attention.

Read Also
Indore Food Vendors Asked To Vacate Meghdoot Chowpatty For Eurasian Group Meeting Starting Nov 25
article-image

Upon arriving at Ratlam Medical College, healthcare professionals revealed the grim truth that the young girl was nine months pregnant and about to give birth.

This shocking discovery prompted her mother to promptly report the incident at the Alot police station.

Law enforcement has since registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 5L/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and investigations are ongoing to bring the alleged offender to justice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: 16-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Girl Raped; Severe Stomach Ache Reveals She Was...

MP Shocker: 16-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Girl Raped; Severe Stomach Ache Reveals She Was...

MP November 21 Weather Update: Northern Winds Pulls Down Mercury In Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur;...

MP November 21 Weather Update: Northern Winds Pulls Down Mercury In Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur;...

Indore BRTS Corridor To Be Removed, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Indore BRTS Corridor To Be Removed, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Indore Food Vendors Asked To Vacate Meghdoot Chowpatty For Eurasian Group Meeting Starting Nov 25

Indore Food Vendors Asked To Vacate Meghdoot Chowpatty For Eurasian Group Meeting Starting Nov 25

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Nod For Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas; Specialists To Identify Paths Taken By Lord...

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Nod For Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas; Specialists To Identify Paths Taken By Lord...