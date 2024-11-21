 MP: Child Marriage Stopped Amid Police Intervention In Ujjain
HomeIndoreMP: Child Marriage Stopped Amid Police Intervention In Ujjain

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding ceremony was going on in Raghukul Garden near Narsinghghat. The bride and groom were sitting on the stage. The baraatis were dancing to the DJ. The family and relatives were having food when someone called the Mahakal police station.

The police arrived with the women and child development team. They counselled the bride and groom’s family and stopped the wedding. District programme officer of women and child development Sabir Ahmed Siddiqui said that on Tuesday night, information was received from Mahakal police station that a wedding ceremony was going on in Raghukul Garden.

The bride is a minor. The family is getting her married off to a child. On receiving the information, the department's team was sent to Raghukul Garden along with the police. Santosh Panwar, who was part of the team, said that age-related documents were sought from the family members of the bride and groom sitting on the stage.

On this, the bride's parents agreed that their daughter was 3-4 months away from turning 18. They were advised not to get married off to a child. The girl’s side was from Jaisingpura. The baraat had come from Nagda.

When the police and the team of the Women and Child Development Department reached the garden, some people refused to stop the marriage. However, after the police’s persuasion, they agreed. After the reception, the groom returned with the baraat.

