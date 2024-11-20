Monster Mom Tortures 5-Year-Old Daughter, Dips Her Hand In Boiling Water For Not Obeying Her Instructions In MP

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Morena, where a woman tortured her 5-year-old daughter and dipped her hand in boiling water for not obeying her. The woman got enraged after the little one forgot to close the door of the house as instructed. As a result, a street dog barged in and drank the milk.

The victim has sustained severe burns in the incident. Upon receiving the information from the grandmother, the police registered a case against the accused in the police station and began the investigation.

The accused has been identified as Priyanka, wife of Gyan Singh Jatav, resident of Tilongri village of Kailaras in Morena.

According to information, Priyanka was working in her house and realised that the main gate of the house was open. She then asked her 5-year-old daughter Saraswati to shut the door but she forgot. Meanwhile, a dog entered their house and drank the milk kept in the kitchen.

Angry, Priyanka scolded the daughter brutally. Her mother-in-law then interrupted and asked her, "Why didn't you close the door yourself?"

On hearing this, Priyanka lost her temper and while beating her daughter, she grabbed her left hand and put it in a bucket full of boiling water. It was reported that Saraswati's hand was completely burnt. Following this, her grandmother informed the police and police reached the spot. The police then registered a case against the accused mother.