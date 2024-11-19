 Madhya Pradesh Couple Ditches Plastic & Digital Invitations For Eco-Friendly Wedding Card That Grows Into Basil
This eco-friendly card has been primarily made from handmade paper that is embedded with Holy Basil seeds and vegetable ink. The cost per card is only Rs 60.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): It's officially the wedding season... and a unique wedding card has become the talk of the town! A couple from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has decided to ditch fancy paper, plastic or even digital invitations. They opted for eco-friendly wedding cards, that are not only presentable, but also beneficial for the environment.

The special thing about these cards is that when they are soaked in water, they grow into basil plants, promoting a message of environmental protection. Guess what? Even the ink used to print names of the bride, groom and others is vegetable ink!

Agricultural scientist Rajneesh Dubey with family

Agricultural scientist Rajneesh Dubey with family |

One such card has been designed by agricultural scientist Rajneesh Dubey for the wedding of his daughter Shubhashani Dubey. Notably, he worked in the field of organic farming for nearly 37 years and retired from service only 6 months ago. His daughter, Shubhasani is also doing research in the agriculture field.

Rajneesh Dubey told Free Press that he wanted to convey the role of environment and make them responsible towards it. He added that when the Basil plant grows and people will water it, they will pour their blessings to his daughter and son-in-law.

Eco-friendly wedding card

Eco-friendly wedding card | FP Photo

This eco-friendly card has been primarily made from handmade paper that is embedded with Holy Basil seeds and vegetable ink. The cost per card is only Rs 60. The special thing about the cards was that no chemical colors or plastics were used.

At first, one has to soak the card overnight. Then, cut the card into small pieces and then cover it with the soil. Following this, place the card in a warm and bright location and water it every day. After a few days, the basil plant will grow.

Similarly, other plants can also be grown through it. Such initiatives not only give a new look to wedding cards, but also guide the future generation towards a healthy and green environment.

