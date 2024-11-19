Bhopal: Life Imprisonment To Man For Killing ASI |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court has convicted a man awarding him a life imprisonment for killing a police officer by dragging him by his car for one-and-a-half kilometers with an intention of killing him. ADJ Pradeep Kumar Barkade found Mayank Arya guilty under Section 302, 333 IPC.

According to Divisional Public Relations Officer Manoj Tripathi, the complainant told the police that that assistant sub inspector (ASI) Amritlal Bhilala posted in Police Station Nishatpura was on duty at 80- feet Road in front of Best Price on June 16, 2018.

Bhilala was checking vehicles around 07:30 pm when he spotted a white colour Maruti Alto car (MP 04 CP 4360) coming from the direction of Best Price Tiraha towards 80-feet road. Sensing something foul, the ASI signaled the driver Mayank Arya of the speeding car to stop but instead he raised its speed and rammed the car into the cop with an intention of killing him.

Bhilala got stuck under the car but even then Arya did not stop his car. He continued to drive his car at high speed dragging the cop for about one and a half kilometers- with an intention of killing the ASI. A passerby chased the car on a motorcycle with a constable but Arya did not stop even as he was being chased by the cops.

In front of Umar Traders shop near Kamala Devi School, the ASI who was holding on to the car, fell on the road. Arya sped away from the scene. The cop sustained fatal injuries on his head, legs, thighs, buttocks, waist, hands and his chest. He was taken to the hospital by the constable. Bhilala died during treatment on June 28, 2018.