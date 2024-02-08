 Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani Raises Demand For Modern Fire Fighting Machines In City
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani met Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and demanded modern fire fighting machines. The Central Government has sanctioned a total amount of more than Rs 1,600 crore for Madhya Pradesh, out of which the state has received Rs 802 crore.

MP Shankar Lalwani informed the Union Minister that Indore is the fastest developing city of the country and in such a situation there is a need for modern fire fighting machines in case of fire.

He said that it takes time to extinguish the fire in the city's narrow streets, narrow roads and places with heavy traffic pressure. Also, the number of high-rise buildings in the city is continuously increasing. Therefore, Indore should get state-of-the-art facilities like robotic fire fighting machine and mini aerial hydraulic platform.

MP Lalwani said that he has presented Indore's side after meeting Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai to National Disaster Management Authority's Rajendra Singh and has demanded to modernize the facilities related to the city's fire brigade.

