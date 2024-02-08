Man Dies After Speeding Truck Collides With Bike At Dewas Crossing In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man lost his life at the Dewas crossing after a speeding truck collided with his bike in Indore on Wednesday.

The man, who is a senior sales executive of a bank was riding a bike with friends, heading to a restaurant for dinner. As they halted at the red signal of Dewas crossing, a speeding truck collided with their bike as soon as the signal turned green. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Wednesday.

The victim, Avneesh, aged 34, was from Raas Township. He was on his way for dinner around 10 pm when the truck, bearing registration number MP09HH8351, collided with his bike. Avneesh fell down, and before he could get up, the truck ran over him, causing fatal injuries. Avneesh worked as a senior sales executive at Mahindra Bank's finance branch. Just three days ago, he had shifted to Raas Township from LIG Colony.

According to his friends, the truck was speeding so fast that it hit the bike from behind, causing the manager to fall underneath the vehicle. Accompanied by bank officials, his friends rushed him to the nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Meanwhile, some bystanders halted the truck and informed the police. The police have seized the truck and detained the driver.