Indore: Over 14 Per Cent Samples Found Unsafe, Substandard In 2023, Seven FIRs Registered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cleanest city of India—Indore is facing the hurdle of food adulteration in becoming the ‘Food Capital of India’. Much to surprise of Indoreans, over 14 per cent food samples tested in 2023 were found unsafe, substandard, and misbranded.

Moreover, the maximum number of food products found unsafe and substandard are of milk and milk products and spices directly affecting people’s health.

As per the record of the Food Safety Department, as many as 1,134 samples of different food products were sent for testing their purity to the State Food Testing Laboratory, Bhopal and surprisingly 158 samples were found unsafe, substandard, or misbranded.

“Over 2,500 samples were collected from various eateries and food manufacturing units across the city. We have received reports of over 1,134 samples, out of which 14 per cent i.e. 158 were found unsafe and substandard,” senior food safety officer Manish Swami said.

Food safety officials have been carrying out a drive against adulteration to ensure the sale of pure edibles in the market.

“We are continuously running a drive to crack down on food adulteration mainly in spices and milk products. These categories of food products remain under surveillance as this directly impacts consumers’ health and the maximum number of food products found substandard or unsafe falls in the same category,” Swami added.

Seven FIRs, 91 cases registered

The district administration and the food safety department had registered as many as seven FIRs against different food manufacturers who were adulterating food and putting people’s lives at stake.

“On our complaints, police have registered seven FIRs under various sections of IPC and Food Safety and Standard Act. We have registered 91 cases after collecting the samples and charges have been fixed in 61 cases while the rest are under trial with the ADMs court,” the food safety officers said.

Rs 70 lakh fine slapped on offenders

The food safety officers have slapped a fine of Rs 70 lakh on offenders in 2023 out of which Rs 16.40 lakh fine has been collected. However, the cases of food adulteration are increasing swiftly and the food safety officers appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant over the same.

Murky record of ‘Food Capital’

Details

From Jan 1, 2023 to Dec 31, 2023

1 Legal samples collected 794

2 Surveillance samples collected 1713

3 Samples tested Legal 832 +302surveillance= 1134

4 Unsafe/substandard/misbranded Legal 138 +20 surveillance= 158

5 Cases registered 91

6 Cases resolved 61

7 Charges fixes on accused 61

8 Licences issued 1189

9 Registrations issues 15317

10 Fine slapped Rs 70 lakh

11 Fine collected Rs 16.40 lakh

12 Revenue collected License-Rs 1.05 crore

Registration- Rs 44.38 lakh

Illegal fennel seeds ‘colouring’ factory razed

The district administration has recently razed down an illegal fennel seeds ‘colouring’ factory at Palda. Food safety officers have found that the accused Arihant Traders was colouring the substandard fennel seeds to make it look of good quality and therwafter branding it.

“On the directions of collector Asheesh Singh and ADM Gourav Benal, we will continue to crack down on food adulterators,” Swami added.

Indore depends on Bhopal for testing

There is no food testing lab in the city and samples are sent to Bhopal for testing. The construction of the lab is undergoing for more than four years. Indore receives the sample report with a delay of 15 to 30 days.

Doctors’ take

Adulterated food may hamper kids’ growth

“Adulterated food products not only affect the health of the children but can hamper growth as well. The chemicals and unsafe colours used in manufacturing the food products may cause cancer among kids”

Dr Tarun Gupta

Paediatrician

Adulterated food can cause cancer

“Many manufacturers add chemicals and unsafe colours to make the food products shine. These chemicals impact each vital organ of the body and can be the reason for cancer and other deadly diseases. Youngsters are more prone to it as they consume outside food more.”

Dr Anil Dongre

Surgeon