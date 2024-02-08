Indore: Rose Day Woes Florists Slightly

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The year may begin from the month of January, but love stories start in February. Couples’ week, ‘Valentine's week’ has kicked off from Wednesday for Rose Day celebration but the twist is that the markets had fewer crowds than expected.

Though florists were excited for sales numbers, but it did not turn out as per expectations. The traders did the work of decorating roses and preparing bouquets till late Tuesday night. However, at some areas the crowd was less at shops due to increased price of roses.

Rose trader Sarika Limbodiya said that the demand for roses increases on Rose Day as compared to normal days but the craze among people was normal.

Due to an increase in demand, rates of flowers also increase significantly in the wholesale market. Due to this, roses which were available in retail for Rs 15 to Rs 40 were sold for around Rs 30 to Rs 120 on Rose Day.

Kunal, a wholeseller of flowers said that cut flowers (flowers with stem) are cultivated in small quantities around Indore. Most of cut flower roses in the city come from Nashik, Pune and Mumbai.

Colours make a difference

Roses come in a variety of colours which include pink, yellow, white etc. Though red roses were in highest demand in the market, pink and white ones also found takers.