 Congress MLA R K Dogne Reaches MP Assembly Wearing 'Sutli Bomb' Garland, Demands Probe Into Harda Factory Explosion
Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the explosion at Harda firecracker factory, which claimed the lives of 11 individuals and left over 200 injured, Congress MLA R K Dogne from Harda arrived at the legislative assembly on Thursday, wearing a symbolic string of firecrackers. He demanded the formation of a team, including legislators and journalists, to investigate the entire incident.

MLA R K  Dogne from Harda wore a string of firecrackers and arrived at the legislative assembly. He stood in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue to register his protest and demanded the formation of a team comprising legislators and journalists to investigate the incident. He also emphasized the need to open the warehouse for inspection as a significant number of people were present at the scene, and investigations were halted after the Chief Minister returned.

article-image

Rescue operations have also been terminated, despite the possibility of a large number of people being present at the warehouse.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma expressed his disapproval, stating, "It is not appropriate for a public representative to wear a bomb garland."

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath remarked, "The way the government is functioning, there is negligence in every aspect. The explosion at the firecracker factory in Harda is a major tragedy. All culprits should be punished."

article-image

