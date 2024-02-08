Bhopal One Of Most Beautiful Places In India: Aamir Khan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Aamir Khan said that his father was born in Bhopal and in that sense he is somehow connected to the city. “I have been to Bhopal three-four times and it is a very green and clean city. I think it is one of the most beautiful places in India,” he said.

Khan was in the city along with his former wife Kiran Rao for the special premiere of the film Laapataa Ladies. The superstar also thanked the people for the support he received during the making of the film.

Besides Khan, Rao and the cast of the film, including Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava and Nitanshi Goyal were also seen dancing to the song 'Doutwa' from the film. The team interacted with the fans during the premiere.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Rao and produced by Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, whose script is based on the award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film's screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, while the rest of the dialogues are written by Divyanidi Sharma. The film is all set for release on March 1.