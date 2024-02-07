 Bhopal: Married Women In Class 12; Mason Teaching Wife To Clear Exams, In-Laws Lend Support For Medical Career
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Married Women In Class 12; Mason Teaching Wife To Clear Exams, In-Laws Lend Support For Medical Career

Bhopal: Married Women In Class 12; Mason Teaching Wife To Clear Exams, In-Laws Lend Support For Medical Career

Several married women appeared for Class 12 examinations conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education that began on Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 07:37 AM IST
article-image
Shivani Vishwakarma, | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several married women appeared for Class 12 examinations conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education that began on Tuesday. Some of them returned to studies after 13 years, others pursued it with help supportive husbands and families. On Tuesday, Free Press spoke to a section of married women who are taking Class 12 exams.

Neha Sahu

Neha Sahu |

Mother of two

Neha Sahu, 30, said, “I have been married for 13 years now and have two kids. My son is in Class 5 and my daughter hasn’t started going to school. After 13 years, I decided to resume my studies. I hope to clear Class 12 with arts subjects. Today, I took Hindi exam. Though it went okay, it wasn’t up to the mark for me.”  

Sonu Ahirwar

Sonu Ahirwar |

Was late son’s wish

Sonu Ahirwar, 25, said, “My son was born with disabilities. He wanted me to study but I gave up my studies to look after him. Tragically, he passed away due to illness. I resumed my studies for him. My husband, who works as a mason, is the one who is teaching me for the exam.”  

Seeking career in medical science

Shivani Vishwakarma, 24, said, “I wish appear for NEET. Prior to marriage, I completed my studies in arts subjects. However, with the support and encouragement of my husband and in-laws, I have decided to resume my studies. I enrolled in 12th grade with biology as my subject, with an aim to pursue career in medical field.”

Read Also
MP: State Board Allows Class 12 Students From Dhar's Archana Vidyapeeth To Write Exams After School...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: NDRF, SDRF Continue To Remove The Debris In Harda After A Massive Fire Broke Inside Firecracker...

MP: NDRF, SDRF Continue To Remove The Debris In Harda After A Massive Fire Broke Inside Firecracker...

Madhya Pradesh: Official Suspended For Neglecting Board Exam Duty In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Official Suspended For Neglecting Board Exam Duty In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: School Building In Ruins, Accident Waiting To Happen In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: School Building In Ruins, Accident Waiting To Happen In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Tehsilder, Cops Settle Dispute Over Ill-Treatement In Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: Tehsilder, Cops Settle Dispute Over Ill-Treatement In Shivpuri

AICC To Declare Candidates For LS Polls, Nakul To Contest From Chhindwara: Nath

AICC To Declare Candidates For LS Polls, Nakul To Contest From Chhindwara: Nath