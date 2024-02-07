Bhopal: Married Women In Class 12; Mason Teaching Wife To Clear Exams, In-Laws Lend Support For Medical Career

Shivani Vishwakarma, | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several married women appeared for Class 12 examinations conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education that began on Tuesday. Some of them returned to studies after 13 years, others pursued it with help supportive husbands and families. On Tuesday, Free Press spoke to a section of married women who are taking Class 12 exams.

Neha Sahu |

Mother of two

Neha Sahu, 30, said, “I have been married for 13 years now and have two kids. My son is in Class 5 and my daughter hasn’t started going to school. After 13 years, I decided to resume my studies. I hope to clear Class 12 with arts subjects. Today, I took Hindi exam. Though it went okay, it wasn’t up to the mark for me.”

Sonu Ahirwar |

Was late son’s wish

Sonu Ahirwar, 25, said, “My son was born with disabilities. He wanted me to study but I gave up my studies to look after him. Tragically, he passed away due to illness. I resumed my studies for him. My husband, who works as a mason, is the one who is teaching me for the exam.”

Seeking career in medical science

Shivani Vishwakarma, 24, said, “I wish appear for NEET. Prior to marriage, I completed my studies in arts subjects. However, with the support and encouragement of my husband and in-laws, I have decided to resume my studies. I enrolled in 12th grade with biology as my subject, with an aim to pursue career in medical field.”