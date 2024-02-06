MP: State Board Allows Class 12 Students From Dhar's Archana Vidyapeeth To Write Exams After School Fails To Issue Admit Cards

Representative image

Rajoda (Sardarpur): As many as 44 students of class 12 from the Archana Vidyapeeth, a private school in Rajoda village, Sardarpur tehsil, Dhar district, breathed a sigh of relief when the state board granted them permission to sit for the higher secondary school board exams, which began on Tuesday.

The school had failed to issue admit cards to the students after a contention over its affiliation which led to an uncertainty as to whether the students will be allowed to write exams.

The board granted them permission, considering their case a special case, and allowed students to appear in the board exam on Tuesday.

The board granted permission on Monday evening, and as soon as the district administration received this information, the education department officials became active on Tuesday morning and informed the students and their families.

Meanwhile, the fate of 31 students from class 10 from the same school who missed their first paper on Monday due to non-availability of admit cards is still in balance as they are still waiting for a state board nod.

So far, the board has not taken any decision on whether to allow these 31 students to appear in the board exam or not. To resolve these issues, Collector and Education Department officials are in constant touch with the Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal.

Board granted permission

Talking to the Free Press, District Education Officer Laxmansingh Deora said that all 44 students of class 12 from Archana Vidyapeeth, Rajoda, were allowed to sit in the exam after getting permission from the Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal, late on Monday evening.

Regarding the examination of 31 students in class 10th, we are constantly in touch with the Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal, and are trying to get permission for the students to appear in the examination in this case as well as provide them with some information about the paper of February 5. A good solution should be found. As far as action is taken against the school director, we will get an FIR lodged soon.