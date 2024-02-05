MP Board Exams: Nearly 30 Students Fail To Appear In Class 10 Exam Due To Non-availability Of Admit Cards In Dhar

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 30 students from a private school in Rajoda village of Dhar district failed to appear in their first high school board exam on Monday due to non-availability of admit cards.

Students and their parents said that they reached the centre to take the examination thinking that they might receive their admit cards there, but they were not allowed to appear in the examination.

Angry over this, family members and students created a ruckus at the exam centre. Everyone sat on the road and raised slogans. Taking cognizance of the matter, Rajod police team immediately reached the spot and had a word with the family members and students. The matter will be discussed with the officials after which a decision will be taken.

Strict arrangements to prevent cheating

Notably, in order to prevent use of unfair means, MP Board has put QR codes in the admit card to prevent cheating in the examinations. As soon as it is scanned, complete information including student's name, photo, name of parents and school, registration number will appear.

Through this, imposters can be easily identified. This time changes have also been made in the paper distribution system. Collector representatives will be there to safely transport the question papers from the police station to the examination centre and examination halls.