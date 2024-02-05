 Indore: Class 10 Hindi Paper Allegedly Leaked Online Hours Before Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Class 10 Hindi Paper Allegedly Leaked Online Hours Before Exam

Indore: Class 10 Hindi Paper Allegedly Leaked Online Hours Before Exam

Certain groups on messaging apps were charging a fee of 350 rupees for joining leak groups claiming to provide original exam papers.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just hours before the start of the Class 10 Hindi paper, it began circulating on various social media platforms, including Telegram and others. However, it hasn't been confirmed whether the viral paper circulating is original or not.

According to the reports, certain groups on messaging apps were charging a fee of 350 rupees for joining leak groups claiming to provide original exam papers. These groups promised to provide top 35 questions related to the exam, with assurances that 70-80% of these questions would appear in the actual paper.

Read Also
Indore: Youth Booked For Rape By Hiding Religion
article-image

To join these groups, individuals were instructed to message their usernames and make payments. Upon receiving screenshots of the payments, the individuals were promised access to the leaked papers for a fee of 350 rupees.

The board examinations have commenced on February 5, starting with the Hindi paper for Class 10th students.

It's worth noting that over the past month, fraudulent activities related to exam papers have been reported across different social media sites. Several individuals have been apprehended by the police in connection with these scams. 

Read Also
Indore: ‘AI To Enhance Cancer Treatment, Likely To Replace Clinical Trials By 2039’
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 4-Year-Old Dies Of Electrocution While Playing With Friends

Indore: 4-Year-Old Dies Of Electrocution While Playing With Friends

MP Board Exams: Nearly 30 Students Fail To Appear In Class 10 Exam Due To Non-availability Of Admit...

MP Board Exams: Nearly 30 Students Fail To Appear In Class 10 Exam Due To Non-availability Of Admit...

Indore: Class 10 Hindi Paper Allegedly Leaked Online Hours Before Exam

Indore: Class 10 Hindi Paper Allegedly Leaked Online Hours Before Exam

MP: BJP Gears Up For Special Campaigns In Ujjain Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

MP: BJP Gears Up For Special Campaigns In Ujjain Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

MP: Ujjain North Denizens Face Potable Water Crisis

MP: Ujjain North Denizens Face Potable Water Crisis