Indore: Class 10 Hindi Paper Allegedly Leaked Online Hours Before Exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just hours before the start of the Class 10 Hindi paper, it began circulating on various social media platforms, including Telegram and others. However, it hasn't been confirmed whether the viral paper circulating is original or not.

According to the reports, certain groups on messaging apps were charging a fee of 350 rupees for joining leak groups claiming to provide original exam papers. These groups promised to provide top 35 questions related to the exam, with assurances that 70-80% of these questions would appear in the actual paper.

To join these groups, individuals were instructed to message their usernames and make payments. Upon receiving screenshots of the payments, the individuals were promised access to the leaked papers for a fee of 350 rupees.

The board examinations have commenced on February 5, starting with the Hindi paper for Class 10th students.

It's worth noting that over the past month, fraudulent activities related to exam papers have been reported across different social media sites. Several individuals have been apprehended by the police in connection with these scams.