Indore: ‘AI To Enhance Cancer Treatment, Likely To Replace Clinical Trials By 2039’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the continuous advancements in medicine, cancer treatment has come under everyone’s reach.

“Technological advancements are swiftly changing the way of cancer treatment. By 2039, we will not be comparing medicines in clinical trials but will be tested on the the correct medical algorithm system created by AI so that effective medicines can be given to the patient with the right technology,” US’ oncologist Dr IstvanPetak said.

Addressing the two-day conference ‘Innovation in Oncology 2024 and Beyond’, Dr Petak said the out of 733 types of cancer genes, every patient has different gene combination.

“Now, AI will help us in identifying which gene combination is present in the patient, which will lead to better treatment. Over 10,000 case studies and 34, 000 algorithms have been created in AI which can make cancer treatment more accurate,” he added.

Exercise reduces the risk of cancer by 50 per cent

DrPetaksaid that the study shows that the risk of cancer is reduced by 50 per cent in those who exercise for half an hour 5 days a week. During exercise, the muscles in the body produce a chemical that prevents the growth of cancer cells. In the same food habit, consuming things like carbohydrates and meat increases the insulin level which can become a risk of cancer.

Vaccine to prevent cervix cancer

Senior medical oncologist Dr SP Srivastava said that now a new vaccine has come to prevent cervix cancer, throat cancer, anal canal cancer, and skin cancer, which should be taken by men and women and all children from the age of 9 years.

This vaccine should be taken first or between the age of 9 to 36 years. If you wish, this vaccine can be taken in a group of 4-5 people, which will be cheaper and it will also be possible to prevent all these diseases.