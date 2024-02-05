Indore: 10-Year-Old Boy Beaten Up By Man At Coaching Class

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy was beaten up by a man at his computer coaching class in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The police are searching for the accused.

According to the police, the mother of the child has lodged a complaint that he had gone to his computer coaching class in Chandan Nagar area on Saturday and questioned a man standing on the stairs regarding his identity. The accused started abusing him and he allegedly thrashed the boy. The boy somehow fled from the clutches of the accused. He reached home and informed his mother about the incident.

Then he along with his mother reached the coaching class to complain. The woman got to know that the accused is the husband of a woman employee of the institution and his name is Mehmood, a resident of Chandan Nagar area. Later, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Police said that the accused is being searched for and information is being gathered from his wife.