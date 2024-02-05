 Indore: Chanting Jai Shri Ram,1400 Karsevaks Depart For Ayodhya In Special Train
Indore: Chanting Jai Shri Ram,1400 Karsevaks Depart For Ayodhya In Special Train

Updated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 01:58 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a momentous event, more than 1400 karsevaks from Indore, who had participated in Ayodhya temple movement, on Sunday departed for Ayodhya in a special train for paying obeisance to Lord Ram. The devotees displayed a range of emotions as they embarked on this sacred journey. Some were visibly moved, while others exuded enthusiasm, all sharing a common chant echoing through the railway station – ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

Jawahar Mangwani, a participant from the Ayodhya movement, brought with him a card held since 1992, a symbol of his dedication to witness the construction of the Ram temple. His sentiment resonates with many as they finally embark on this awaited pilgrimage. RSS regional co-ordinator Vineet Navathe reminisced about the past, highlighting the transformative nature of the journey and its cultural significance.

‘The pilgrimage to Ayodhya from Indore not only marks a significant chapter in the spiritual journey of the participants but also showcases a united effort to uphold cultural and religious values. The devotees, along with the administration, anticipate a momentous and joyous darshan of Lord Ram, symbolising a deep connection to their faith and history,’ pilgrim Dinesh Sharma said. Dr Rajeev Dixit and Vikas Mishra said that they had faith in Lord Ram that they would be able to visit his temple in Ayodhya one day.

