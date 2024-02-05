Indore: Youth Booked For Rape By Hiding Religion

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for befriending a woman by hiding his religion and making relationship with her in Kanadiya area on Sunday. The woman alleged that when she came to know about his religion, the accused told her to marry and also forced her to change religion as well. Police are questioning the accused. Kanadiya police station in-charge KP Yadav said a 30-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against the accused named Farman, a resident of MIG area.

The woman stated in her complaint that the accused met her in Vijay Nagar area a few years ago. He had then introduced himself as Ashish and befriended her. They started talking over phone and the accused promised to marry her. The woman said that she came to know about his religion and talked to him. He was already married. He had told the woman to marry her after her divorce. He also told the woman to change her religion but the woman did not agree to the same. Later, she lodged a complaint with the police. The accused was arrested from his place. He is being questioned further.