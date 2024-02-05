 MP Board Exams: Students Stopped From Writing Exams For Not Having Aadhar Card In Morena; Allowed After DEO Interferes
DEO Dr. AK Pathak directed the teachers to immediately let the students write exams.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A few children were stopped from giving MP Board exams at Government Naveen High School No. 01 in Morena on Monday, for not having Aadhar cards, even though they were carrying their admit cards .  

This caused a panic among the students while their parents got angry. They immediately called the District Education Officer and informed him about the incident, after which DEO Dr. AK Pathak directed the teachers to immediately let the students write exams. MP Board class 10 students had their Hindi exams on Monday.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, despite having admit cards for the high school examination, children were stopped from appearing in the examination. As soon as the students entered the school, the teachers searching them enquired about their Aadhar cards. To this, the students replied that there were no such instructions written in the admit card. That's why they have not brought their Aadhar card. 

Strict action against teachers: DEO

The teachers present at the exam centre said that they will not be allowed to enter without an Aadhar card. This led to an argument between the family members accompanying the children and the teachers. They directly called District Education Officer Dr. AK Pathak and complained. On this, Pathak said that children cannot be deprived of examinations under any circumstances, and if teachers are doing so then strict action will be taken against them.

Notably, High School (class 10) and Higher Secondary (class 12)  examinations of the Board of Secondary Education are being conducted from 5th and 6th February 2024 respectively, from 9 am to 12 noon.

