Bhopal: MP Class 10 Board Exams From Today, 10 Centres Declared Highly Sensitive

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 31,769 students in the city will appear for Class 10 examination to be conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education. It will commence on Monday with Hindi examination. The board officials have declared six examination centres as sensitive and 10 as highly sensitive in the city where students use unfair means to clear the examination. City has 103 examination centres. Following are their details.

Highly sensitive examination centres

- Kamla Nehru Government School in TT Nagar

- Government Boys School in Kotra, Sultanabad

- Government Girls School in Govindpura

- Government Girls School in Jahangirabad

- Government Girls School Barkhedi

- Government Boys School near Bhopal station

- Government School in Kohefiza

- Government Boys School in Bairagarh

- Model School in TT Nagar

- Government School in Bagsewaniya

Sensitive examination centres

- Government School in Nasirabad

- Government School in Runaha

- Government School in Lalaria

- Chitransh Vidhya Niketan in Nasirabad Tehsil of Berasia

- Excellent Career Convent School Lalaria

- Blue Bird Boarding School in Berasia