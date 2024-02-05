 Bhopal: Abe Burrows’s Cactus Flower Staged In Hindi
Directed by Rajeev Verma, play depicts family, marriage & relationships

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 01:30 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hindi adaptation of English comedy, Cactus Flower, written by American author Abe Burrows was staged at Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Sunday evening. This was the first show of the play.

Directed by Rajeev Verma, the 40-minute play highlights importance of marriage and relationships. Praveen Mahuwale translated the play into Hindi. The play revolves around a bachelor-dentist Dr Deepak Kapoor who doesn’t want to marry. His young girlfriend insists on marriage. So, he tells her that he was already married. Hearing this, the girl friend demands to meet his wife.

To solve the problem, the dentist asks his assistant, a nurse, to pose as his wife, which leads to comic situations. In the end, he marries the nurse. It was presented by artistes of Bhopal Theatres including Praveen Mahwale as Dr Deepak Kapoor, Rajeev Verma as Sohan Datta, Rita Verma as Paramjeet Chhadha, Mahua Chatterji as Tania Bhatia and Sunil Saxena as Trilochan Singh aka Tillu.

Director Rajeev Verma told Free Press that it was a social comedy, which sent message that family was important for everyone. “The culture of live-in relationships is increasing. But Americans are also realising that live-in relationships are not successful. We have to have a family. We need a family, a wife, a companion and a friend. Marriage is equally important,” Verma added.

