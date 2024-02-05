Overheard In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Knocked for six

The posting of a senior officer of the Indian Administrative Services has knocked many people for six in the corridors of power. When the BJP formed a government in 2020, Sahib was sent to the loop line. Yet, somehow, he returned to the mainstream administration. Now, he has been given an important department. The officer is considered close to a former chief minister of the Congress. When the party was in power, he got an important posting. It is said that Sahib played a significant role in collecting funds for the Congress. And he is the only IAS officer whose name figured in the documents seized by the income-tax department. He was, however, lucky that though some IPS officers are still entangled in the case, he remained unscathed. Now some officers have begun to unveil the mystery behind the officer’s sudden return to the mainstream administration. There are many speculations about his posting which, however, has made many Congress leaders happy, since they think they will be able to get their work done through him.

Ma’am’s blessings

A few officers are pulling off the benefits of working with a Ma’am who is now powerful. After giving a plum posting to an IAS officer, the government sent a Principal Secretary (PS) to an important department. The same PS was removed from Mantralaya for his failure to handle his own wing. Now, he has not only returned to the mainstream administration but also got an important department on which many officers set their eyes, but Ma’am posted the PS there by using her clout. The PS, in fact, worked with the husband of this Ma’am. After the change of regime, when the PS met her husband and related his tale of woes, everything changed. Ma’am, on the recommendations of her husband, used her influence and brought the PS to the mainstream administration by giving him an important department. A few officers working for the department are unhappy, for they know getting any work done through the PS is as difficult as finding a needle in a haystack.

On target

Two retired IAS officers are on the target of the government that has already sent many officers to the loop line. The previous government gave these two officers important appointments after their retirement, but now, the administration is searching for provisions to remove them. It is easy to remove one retired officer from the post he is holding, but there may be some problems in getting rid of the other. The government has to issue only an order to remove one of them. Because the department the retired officer is handling is related to the RSS, the government has to take permission from the organisation. But for removing the other officer, the government has to go through a legal process. It is heard that the government may put pressure on the retired officer to quit the post on his own. In fact, a powerful lobby is trying to remove him. In trying to carry out their plans, the group is in touch with the higher-ups in the government and with the important people in the party organisation. Ergo, the government is searching for ways to remove him.

Clash course

A feud has started between a retired IPS officer and a Principal Secretary (PS). Someone told the retired IPS officer that the hand of the PS was behind a complaint. Angry about it, the retired officer has plunged into action to remove the PS. There are reports that the retired IPS officer has got a complaint lodged against the PS. The complaint is similar to the one that was previously made. Apart from that, Sahib is searching for the files consisting of the decisions taken by the PS to trouble him. Sahib’s agents are gathering documents from the two departments that the PS had been holding. Similarly, the PS has come to know that the retired IPS officer has declared a sort of war against him. Now, the PS is clarifying that he has no hand in lodging the first complaint. Sahib is so powerful that the PS may have to eat humble pie.

Turmoil in offing

A much-discussed issue may stage a comeback. There have been signs of it for the past few days. In fact, a few people have the evidence relating to the case. Those who are concerned with the issue went into silence after the government acted against some people. But now, because of an officer, the case may turn into a major problem for some important people. There are reports that the mystery behind the case may be unveiled after the Lok Sabha election, and if that happens, it will kick up a political storm in the state. The person who possesses most of the documents relating to the case is all set to start a newspaper in a neighbouring state. Because the matter is in the court, efforts are being made to avoid any legal complications before publishing the documents. There are reports that some evidence relating to the case fell into the hands of some people a few days ago. Now, it is to be seen when a storm kicks up in the state.

Lovey-dovey officer

The officials of a department – especially the female staffers – are worried after the posting of an IAS officer, for there are back-fence talks about him. A few incidents related to his flirty conduct have already gone public. The colourful stories about him abound in the departments where he was previously posted. When the officer was heading an important department, he obliged a woman who was involved in a much-talked-about case. There are many women in the department, where he has been posted now, so fear prevails among them. Because all female staffers in the department have heard the stories about this starry-eyed officer, they have decided to keep away from him. Once another bureaucrat of the same nature was posted in the department. It is because of him that the women employees were cheesed off. Now, they are facing a similar situation.