 Bhopal: Kutumb Was Turning Point Of My Life, Says Actor Hiten Tejwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Kutumb Was Turning Point Of My Life, Says Actor Hiten Tejwani

Bhopal: Kutumb Was Turning Point Of My Life, Says Actor Hiten Tejwani

Tejwani who has worked in TV shows like Kutumb, Ghar Ek Mandir, Pavitra Rishta was in the city on Saturday for the shooting of his upcoming project.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 11:35 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TV and film actor Hiten Tejwani said OTT platform was a boon for artistes. “One should only focus on one's work without caring about anyone. Big or small work doesn't matter; if you feel good then you should do it,” he said.

Tejwani who has worked in TV shows like Kutumb, Ghar Ek Mandir, Pavitra Rishta was in the city on Saturday for the shooting of his upcoming project. He has worked in films like Jogger Park, Krishna Cottage, Anwar, Entertainment, Kalank.

“The biggest change after OTT arrival is that it is shot at real locations. If there is a story in Madhya Pradesh, they come to state to shoot it. This way, people connect more with it. OTT platform is a boon for good actors. But for artistes, work is work and this is a platform that you can watch anytime, anywhere,” he added.

“I am thankful to Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms for making me a part of so many of their hit shows. But being a part of Kutumb serial was turning point of my life. The serial took me to every home,” Tejwani said.

Read Also
Video: Tailor Shop Owner Beats 70-Year-Old Man To Death Over Minor Parking Dispute In Madhya...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kalagram Issue Reaches NGT

Bhopal: Kalagram Issue Reaches NGT

MP: BJP Shifts Incharge Of Clusters From Their Home Areas

MP: BJP Shifts Incharge Of Clusters From Their Home Areas

Bhopal: Kutumb Was Turning Point Of My Life, Says Actor Hiten Tejwani

Bhopal: Kutumb Was Turning Point Of My Life, Says Actor Hiten Tejwani

MP: Jabalpur Teacher Reaches School Drunk 'Again', Students Record Video After Authorities Fail To...

MP: Jabalpur Teacher Reaches School Drunk 'Again', Students Record Video After Authorities Fail To...

MP: 'He Dedicated His Life To Service Of Mother India,' Says Jyotiraditya Scindia On LK Advani Being...

MP: 'He Dedicated His Life To Service Of Mother India,' Says Jyotiraditya Scindia On LK Advani Being...