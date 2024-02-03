Bhopal: Kutumb Was Turning Point Of My Life, Says Actor Hiten Tejwani

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TV and film actor Hiten Tejwani said OTT platform was a boon for artistes. “One should only focus on one's work without caring about anyone. Big or small work doesn't matter; if you feel good then you should do it,” he said.

Tejwani who has worked in TV shows like Kutumb, Ghar Ek Mandir, Pavitra Rishta was in the city on Saturday for the shooting of his upcoming project. He has worked in films like Jogger Park, Krishna Cottage, Anwar, Entertainment, Kalank.

“The biggest change after OTT arrival is that it is shot at real locations. If there is a story in Madhya Pradesh, they come to state to shoot it. This way, people connect more with it. OTT platform is a boon for good actors. But for artistes, work is work and this is a platform that you can watch anytime, anywhere,” he added.

“I am thankful to Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms for making me a part of so many of their hit shows. But being a part of Kutumb serial was turning point of my life. The serial took me to every home,” Tejwani said.