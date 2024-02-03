Video: Tailor Shop Owner Beats 70-Year-Old Man To Death Over Minor Parking Dispute In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal

X

In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man was beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Saturday afternoon after a minor altercation over parking.

As per reports, as soon as the elderly man parked his car in front of a tailor shop in Ashoka Garden area at around 4:15 pm, a verbal argument broke out between him and the shop owner. A few moments later, the shop owner, identified as Shakir alias Bablu started thrashing the man. The elderly man tried to fight back but eventually lost his life after he was taken to a hospital by his relatives for treatment. The deceased has been identified as Munne Khan.

In the purported video of the incident, Bablu can be seen kicking and punching the old man mercilessly.

Reports further stated that soon after being brutally beaten by the shop owner, Khan drove his car for about 50 meters and then fell unconscious. His family members took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.