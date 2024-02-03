Bhopal: Tractor-Trolley Crushes 6-Year-Old Girl To Death, Search On For Absconding Driver | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-year-old child was crushed to death by a tractor in Bhopal’s Ayodhya Nagar on Friday evening. The girl child died on the spot. However, after hitting the girl child, the driver left the tractor and fled the spot and is being searched for, said police.

According to the deceased’s father Sitaram Lodhi, they are the residents of Ayodhya Nagar of Bhopal. His daughter Bharti studied in KG second class in Lodhi private school. Every day the girl used to go to the temple with her mother located near the house to light a lamp. On Friday, while she was returning from the temple, a tractor hit her.

Left for the temple alone on Friday evening

On Friday evening, Bharti went to the temple alone. While she was returning after lighting a lamp, a speeding tractor-trolley filled with cement crushed her on the main road near her house. After the incident, the accused driver fled leaving the tractor on the spot.

Was the only daughter of the family

The girl's father told that Bharti was his only daughter. He also has a son. The family is originally from Begumganj Gopalpur in Raisen district. Three years ago, they came to Bhopal with his family in search of work. The accused driver is being searched for.