Bhopal: Woman Who Held Her Parents Captive Arrested From Lucknow After 7 Months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Habibganj police on Friday arrested a 50-year-old woman Nidhi Saxena who had held her parents captive at their house in Arera Colony and used to torture them along with her sons for money, the police said. Nidhi who went missing after the incident came to light was caught from Lucknow after seven months of search.

Habibganj police station TI Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said incident came to light in June 2023 wherein an 80-year-old man CS Saxena and his wife Kanak Saxena (76) were tortured by their daughter Nidhi for four months. In June, when Saxena’s friend tried visiting them at their house, Nidhi did not let him see them. Suspecting something fishy, Saxena’s friend reported the matter to police after which the cops raided the house and rescued the elderly couple. The couple told police that their daughter was married to an army officer with whom she had frequent disputes. As a result, she came back to her parents’ house in Bhopal in February 2023 and began living with them.

During this, she sought Rs 3 crore from her parents. Saxena, who was a retired bank manager, expressed inability to meet her demand. Enraged at the refusal, Nidhi and her two sons tortured the elderly couple. They kept them deprived of food. Their another son, 21, who is mentally challenged, was also tortured by the trio.

The elderly couple told police that Nidhi used to serve them only one chapati a day and had snatched their ATM card from them through which she withdrew Rs 80 lakh. After the police registered a case against Nidhi on June 23, she fled from the city. The army officer who had married her is based in Lucknow. The police kept a vigil in Lucknow and also alerted the police there.

On Thursday, the police received a tip-off about Nidhi present in Lucknow, following which the cops swooped down on her and called Habibganj police. The Habibganj police station officials brought her back to Bhopal on Friday, where she was produced before the court and sent to the jail.