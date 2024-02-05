MP: BJP Gears Up For Special Campaigns In Ujjain Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a workshop on ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’ at every block and ‘Booth Chalo Abhiyan’ in the city. City president Vivek Joshi and MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda also addressed the workshop, which was formally started by lighting the lamp by the guests who garlanded the portrait of Bharat Mata, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

According to media in-charge Dinesh Jatwa, while addressing the workshop, the city president said that a workshop is being organised at the divisional level regarding the village chalo campaign and booth chalo campaign in the city, in which tasks have been given as per the instructions of the organisation which will begin on February 9. It has to be completed from February 11 and the officials have to visit 487 booths and meet the people.

Joshi said that the BJP government has worked for every section. This double-engine government of BJP, together with the central and state governments, is developing at double the speed. In this 3-day campaign, all the workers will stay in the booths for 24 hours in their responsible areas and complete the booth empowerment work with strength. BJP has to ensure 51 per cent votes at each booth. It is necessary to review the voter list, add new voters and delete those voters who have gone out or are not present from the voter list.

Addressing the workshop, MLA Kaluheda said that this campaign will be run continuously to ensure that the public welfare schemes of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, reach every section of the society. It has been fixed the responsibility of BJP workers, officials and public representatives to provide the benefits of the schemes to their families who have been deprived of the benefits. All the responsible workers must upload this programme being run by BJP in the organisation app and Namo app so that the state and national leadership can review the programme going on in Ujjain city.

Senior leaders Jagdish Agrawal, Sonu Gehlot, Prabhulal Jatwa, Sanjay Agrawal, Om Jain, Vishal Rajoria and Satyanarayan Khoiwal addressed as speakers in the workshop of the block. Mohan Jaiswal, Mahendra Singh Raghuvanshi and Ritesh Jatiya have been made in-charge and co-in-charges of Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, respectively.