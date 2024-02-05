MP: Aastha Special Train Leaves For Ayodhya With 1,450 RSS Workers From Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 1,450 selected workers and kar sevaks of various organisations, including 40 workers of Ujjain, of Malwa province of the RSS left for Ayodhya from here on Sunday night to have darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram temple.

A special arrangement of 'Aastha Special Train' was made by the railway ministry for four days. In this, 1,450 workers of total 23 organisations including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad from 28 districts of Malwa unit left for the journey. The train departed from Indore at 7.20 pm and after stopping at Ujjain, Nagda and Ratlam, will reach Ayodhya via Jhansi-Kanpur-Lucknow with the workers there.

The train will reach Ayodhya at 5.30 pm on February 5, where arrangements for everyone’s stay at Kar Sevak Puram have been made by the Uttar Pradesh government and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. All the workers will take special darshan by participating in the Mangal Aarti at the newly constructed Ram temple on February 6 at 6 am.

The same train will depart from Ayodhya at 9.30 pm on February 6 and reach Indore at 8.10 pm on February 7. All the workers along with their group will perform bhajan kirtan while playing drums and manjire during the entire journey. Girdharilal Kumawat and Manish Neema are the in-charge of this journey.

The special decoration of this train was done by Seva Bharti in collaboration with Railways. Divisional manager Ratlam arranged stage for this occasion. Similarly, arrangements have been made for Ayodhya darshan of workers across India by different trains on different days.

UJJAIN’S RAILWAY STAFF TAKE TRAIN UP TO BINA

Train number 09329 (Indore to Ayodhya) will reach Ayodhya via Fatehabad, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Veerangana Laxmibai (Jhansi), Orai, Kanpur and Lucknow. The train departed from Indore at 7:20 pm on Sunday in the presence of BJP leaders and Railway and IRCTC officials. On the first day, about 1,470 passengers booked tickets and more than 85 passengers travelled from Ujjain. Traffic inspectors on train were from Ujjain. SK Jha, Prashant Pathak as train manager of the train, loco inspector Jitendra Meena, loco pilot Vinod Sharma and assistant loco pilot Ravindra Verma took charge of the train on its arrival in Ujjain. All three railway employees are posted at Ujjain headquarters and belong to Ratlam Railway division. The train has a total of 20 sleeper coaches, 2 guard break vans and a total of 22 passenger coaches.