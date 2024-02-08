Woman Attacked With Swords And Axes After A Fight Between Children In Bhopal, Dies

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was murdered after two assailants allegedly attacked her with swords and axes in Bhopal on Wednesday following a fight between her children.

The accused reportedly barged into the woman's house and attacked her. Her two brothers, who came to her defense, were also seriously injured in the incident. Both siblings are currently receiving treatment at Hamidia Hospital, with one of them in critical condition. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination.

According to the information available, Saroj, also known as Banti Athiya, aged 35, was a homemaker and resident of Crusher Colony. Her husband, Vinod Athiya, works as a driver. They have two sons, Rajul (12) and Raja (14). On Tuesday afternoon, the younger son was playing cricket near their home when a dispute arose with children named Chhotu, Mohan, and Golu from the neighborhood. The altercation escalated into physical violence against the child. The mother of the child filed a complaint at the police station regarding this incident.

On Wednesday, the police apprehended these suspects but later released them. Upon returning from the police station, the three assailants, along with their accomplices Prakash and Nilesh, launched an attack on the woman's house around 9 PM.

At that time, the woman's brothers, Vikki and Veerendra, were present along with her two sons. As the husband was away for work, the assailants attempted to harm the children.

The children managed to escape to safety, but then the assailants attacked the woman repeatedly with a hatchet and a sword. Subsequently, the assailants assaulted the woman's brothers, who were trying to defend her, with swords and sticks. This caused the woman to collapse on the ground, severely injured. The children promptly called their father to inform him of the incident. Upon arrival, he rushed both his injured brothers and wife to the hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared the woman dead after examination.