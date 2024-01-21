 MP: Scindia Condemns Congress Lawyers For Calling Ram ‘Imaginary,’ Says, Country Will Never Forget That
MP: Scindia Condemns Congress Lawyers For Calling Ram ‘Imaginary,’ Says, Country Will Never Forget That

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 07:55 PM IST
MP: Scindia Condemns Congress Lawyers For Calling Ram ‘Imaginary,’ Says, Country Will Never Forget That | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned the statement of Congress lawyers saying that ‘Ram is imaginary’ on Sunday in a public gathering held at Guna’s Laxmiganj. 

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said, " In Court, the lawyer representing Congress said that Lord Ram is imaginary. Their arrogant alliance said they want to eradicate Sanatana Dharma...they rejected 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony invitation, people of this country will never forget that."

In fact, the minister was in Guna to participate in the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Sunday. He also met the families of those killed in the bus accident in Aaron. 

‘Modi is in the mind of MP and MP is in the mind of Modi’

Addressing the public gathering Scindia also said that Guna has witnessed a historic victory. Guna proved that Modi is in the mind of MP and MP is in the mind of Modi. He said, “The country was waiting for a son who could take steps towards consecrating the life of Lord Ram in the temple.” 

“At that time, the Prime Minister had awakened the people in every corner of the country by riding on that night. Their sacrifice is going to be completed tomorrow. Look at that ascetic, who has himself sat down and inspected every stone, every particle, and has been out for 11 days to seek blessings in the Ram temples of the country before his consecration,” he concluded.

